Biden Says Obama Wouldn’t Have Picked Him if ‘Accusations About My Being Wrong on Civil Rights Is Correct’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told the crowd at an NAACP forum that former President Barack Obama likely would not have selected him as a running mate if Obama had believed Biden was “wrong on civil rights.”

At the NAACP presidential candidate forum Wednesday, moderator April Ryan asked Biden if he’s relying too much on Obama’s coattails.

“Is your time in the Obama administration an asset or a crutch, as you seek to run on your own as president of the United States?” Ryan asked.

“It’s not a crutch, you ask President Obama, I didn’t need any crutch,” Biden said, adding “Although, as Trump says, he dragged me off the scrap heap, as Trump says it.”

“But look, the fact of the matter is, this is not a continuation of Barack’s admin, our administration, what it is is, there’s new problems,” Biden continued. “There’s new problems that we face today that are different than the ones we faced at the time. But the fact of the matter is he’s a close friend, I’m very proud to have served with him.”

“And I might add, if he thought it was good enough for me, … he did a significant background check on me for months with 10 people, I think,” Biden said.”I doubt whether he would have pick me if this accusations about my being wrong on civil rights was correct.”

A vocal portion of the audience appeared to agree with Biden, cheering his answer enthusiastically.

Biden’s aside was in reference to controversy over his past comments about segregationist senators and busing, which came back to bite him at the first Democratic presidential debate.

Watch the clip above, via C-Span.

