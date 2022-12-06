Biden Shoots Down Fox Reporter Peter Doocy’s Challenge To Visit Border: ‘There Are More Important Things Going On’

President Joe Biden shot down a challenge from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy to visit the southern border, saying “there are more important things going on.”

Fox News has long clamored for Biden to visit the border, including last week when Peter Doocy drew a laugh from KJP with this question: “Kevin McCarthy says that he invited President Biden down to the border. Has the President RSVPed?”

On Monday, Fox reporters Jacqui Heinrich and Ed Lawrence also pressed the White House about a Biden visit, specifically pegged to his trip to Arizona.

And on Tuesday morning, the president shot down a similar line from Doocy as he prepared to board Marine One en route to Phoenix.

“Why go to a border state and not visit the border?” Doocy asked.

“Because there are more important things going on. They’re going to invest billions of dollars in the new enterprise in the state,” Biden replied, echoing what White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told Fox reporters at Monday’s White House briefing.

The president also fielded questions on power outages in North Carolina, the same-sex marriage bill, and the upcoming U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. From White House pool:

Q. Why go to a border state and not visit the border? “Because there are more important things going on. They’re going to invest billions of dollars in the new enterprise in the state.” (reference to the major Taiwanese investment in chips manufacturing plant in Phoenix, where he is heading) q. Power outages in NC – “I don’t know.” Q. Any idea who’s behind it? ‘No, we don’t know yet. I’m running that down, I got a brief this morning.” Q. Catholic Bishops object to same-sex marriage bill. What’s your response to that? “I disagree” Q. Africa Summit “I’m looking forward to it.”

