Keith Olbermann Demands Trump Be ‘Seized’ and Tried in a Military Court Over Truth Social Post

Former MSNBC star Keith Olbermann has demanded that Donald Trump be “seized,” thrown in a “stockade,” and tried in a military court over the former president’s Truth Social post calling for terminating the Constitution.

Following the publicizing of information that exposed Twitter’s effort to censor The New York Post‘s Hunter Biden laptop story shortly before the 2020 election, Trump called for ending the document that laid the foundation of American democracy.

Trump claimed the Taibbi thread proved “massive fraud” the magnitude of which “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

Olbermann responded on Twitter with a screenshot of Trump’s rant and a rant of his own.

“Again, this isn’t difficult: Trump just threatened to ‘terminate’ the constitution,” the ex-cable news figure wrote. “Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court.”

He added that the post is “an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government.”

Again, this isn't difficult: Trump just threatened to "terminate" the constitution. Send a military detachment to Mar-a-Lago, seize him, detain him in a stockade or brig, and try him in a military court. This is an open attempt at a Revolution to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/0mh5WZa0wm — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 3, 2022

Trump has since tried to walk back his call to terminate the constitution, in yet another multiple caps-locks rant on Truth Social in which he said “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution.”

Olbermann also responded to that Truth Social post with a tweet, this time including video.

"Trump tries to back off: 'Who you gonna believe? Me on Truth Social, or Me on Truth Social? I never said terminate the CONSTITUTION; I only said terminate articles IN the Constitution." "12 GOP quotes to hang around their necks." Tuesday Countdown: https://t.co/GanCdLJ4Kj pic.twitter.com/HDyAzIf4zU — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 6, 2022

The dueling social media rants continue at the time of this post.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com