Biden Signs Emergency Declaration Following Texas Freeze, Which Left Millions Without Power, Water

President Joe Biden issued a federal emergency declaration on Saturday to aid Texas residents following freezing weather that left millions without electricity or water.

The order from Biden will send funds to the local government level in Texas.

“The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 254 Texas counties,” a White House press release stated.

The Texas Tribune noted in a Friday report, the state is now facing a water crisis that has impacted 14.6 million people due to pipes bursting following the freeze.

