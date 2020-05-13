A Biden campaign official responded this afternoon to the latest reporting on the Michael Flynn case ripping into the reporter who broke the news.

The release of the Michael Flynn “unmasking” memo was first reported Wednesday afternoon by CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge. Herridge, who left Fox News for CBS News late last year, recently spoke with Attorney General Bill Barr following the DOJ decision to drop charges against Flynn.

The list includes then-Vice President Joe Biden, former FBI director James Comey, and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power.

The document reads, in part, “Each individual was an authorized recipient of the original report and the unmasking was approved through NSA’s standard process, which includes a review of the justification for the request. Only certain personnel are authorized to submit unmasking requests into the NSA system. In this case, 16 authorized individuals requested unmaskings for different NSA intelligence reports for select identified principals. While the principals are identified below, we cannot confirm they saw the unmasked information.”

Andrew Bates, the Biden campaign’s director of rapid response, responded to Herridge’s report tweeting, “SCOOP: Catherine Herridge is a partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment.”

SCOOP: Catherine Herridge is a partisan, rightwing hack who is a regular conduit for conservative media manipulation ploys because she agrees to publicize things before contacting the target to ask for comment. https://t.co/A7skfQ2bbu — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 13, 2020

After one reporter called out the Trump campaign for its framing of the memo, Bates added, “The Trump campaign’s staffers will need to go to some form of rehab for lying after we kick their ass in November.”

The Trump campaign's staffers will need to go to some form of rehab for lying after we kick their ass in November. Detoxifying is important. On that note, remember not to drink bleach. https://t.co/i6Thcptp20 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) May 13, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]