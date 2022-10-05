Hot Mic Catches Biden After Florida Presser Bragging ‘No One F*cks With a Biden’

President Joe Biden was captured by a hot mic bragging Wednesday after a joint press conference with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) that “no one fucks with a Biden.”

The remark was made to Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy and came just minutes after Biden spoke glowingly about the Republican governor’s handling of the situation Florida faces in the devastating aftermath left by category 4 Hurricane Ian last week.

It is not clear who or what the president was talking about when he was heard saying, “No one fucks with a Biden.”

Murphy, for his part, had remarked how thankful he was that Biden was visiting the region to survey the damage.

During their joint presser, Biden praised DeSantis for how his administration was handling the disaster, and likewise the governor had thanks and praise for the president.

DeSantis and Biden traded several such complimentary remarks about one another at the presser despite of their many political differences.

Earlier in the day that had been some discussion on social media about the manner in which the two, who could conceivably face each other in the 2024 presidential race, would greet one another. Although there was theorizing about a fist bump or simply a pleasant hello, they ended up firmly shaking hands as they set aside their differences to temporarily bury the hatchet.

