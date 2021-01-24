A policy barring transgender people from serving in the United States military, implemented by former President Donald Trump, is set to be repealed by President Joe Biden, according to a new report out by Reuters, which has since been confirmed by countless other outlets.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the move could come as soon as Monday.

“The source, who spoke to Reuters anonymously because the action is not yet public, said Biden could lift the ban as soon as Monday,” Reuters reported.

The ban on transgender people serving in the military was put into place by Trump in July of 2017.

According to CNN’s Arlette Saenz, Biden’s newly-confirmed Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is supportive of his proposed policy change.

Watch above, via CNN.

