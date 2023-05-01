Big Month in Media News Leads to Big Month for Mediaite

Mediaite, like all news outlets, is to some degree beholden to the news cycle. When news is plentiful, the audience follows. Sure, we believe Mediaite can thrive better than many others during news droughts, but the rains certainly lead to more interest in the stories we publish.

And there is no doubt the month of April was a media news monsoon. There was the start of the mega media trial between Fox News and Dominion, which ended with a $787.5 million bang moments before opening statements. Just as the media firestorm over that story started to subside, two of the biggest names in the industry — Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon — were fired within an hour of one another. It wasn’t just those ousters that drove the news cycle, but also the intrigue that followed about why, how, and what happens next. If we didn’t have big traffic this month, we probably ought to consider shifting to a different genre.

Nevertheless, the sheer volume of web traffic coming from so many different stories still came as a welcome surprise.

Mediaite.com welcomed a record 12.16 million unique visitors and over 55 million page views in April. Our previous record was 11.86 million uniques and 43.85 million page views. Most importantly, there was no one story that dominated; 100 stories accounted for 30% of the visits this month.

So thank you and congratulations to the terrific Mediaite team that weathered the storm and produced compelling and smart content. And thanks to all of you who paid us a visit, or more than one. I certainly hope we can continue this growth in the months to come (even though I’ll concede that it won’t be easy!)

