Former Attorney General Bill Barr joined Fox News’ America Reports on Monday and spoke about new revelations from the New York Times that some of Hunter Biden’s controversial emails, first reported on by the New York Post, were in fact authentic.

“You write about this in some level of detail in the book,” noted anchor John Roberts.

Roberts when on to explain the background of the story, before asking Barr to respond:

Joe Biden when he was a candidate, Jen Psaki both dismissed this as just Russian disinformation. Now none other than the New York Times has confirmed, yes there was a laptop dropped off at a shop in Delaware, and it had emails on it that are being investigated by the Department of Justice. You say you yelled at President Trump when he asked you about it. You said, “‘Mr. President, I can’t talk about that, I’m not going to.’ Trump protested if that was one of my kids. And you said, ‘damn it, Mr. President, I’m not going to talk to Hunter Biden, period.’

“You are no longer in office, so let’s get you to talk about it,” Roberts said. “Where do you think it’s headed?”

“I’m limited to what I can say, I don’t want to discuss ongoing possible investigations but my reaction to the president there was resisting the idea of injecting a criminal investigation of one of the candidates’ children into the race when there has not been definitive judgment over at the Department of Justice,” Barr responded.

“So, I made it clear I was not going to discuss criminal cases with him, especially ones he might have an interest in. So, I would still do that today, but I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop,” Barr continued.

“He [was] squarely confronted with the laptop and suggested it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by intelligence people, it was baseless, which he knew was a lie, and I was shocked by that, and fortunately the DNI came out and said no it’s not, and FBI said the same thing, media ignored it,” Barr noted.

“So when you are talking about interference in an election, can’t think of anything more…”

Roberts jumped in, asking, “Do you think there is a legal liability for the president here? Perhaps not while in office?

“I wouldn’t want to venture an opinion on that,” Barr replied.

“Let me ask it a different way, though,” interjected anchor Sandra Smith. “So, obviously there was the media coverage of this, obviously was all over the place and atrocious, and now there is the New York Post, for example, the headline, ‘The White House Ignores Its Hunter Problem,’” Smith continued.

“Suddenly Jen Psaki cannot comment on something she has commented on many times before. Does the white house have a problem here?” she asked.

“I think now, you know, from a political standpoint, now this is in people’s consciousness, it had been suppressed up until now, obviously they have a hot potato, and to see how they handle it will be interesting,” Barr concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com