Following another once-beloved-but-now-cancelled public figure OJ Simpson in updating his Twitter account, Bill Cosby insisted Sunday that a Father’s Day tweet be sent on his behalf.

“Hey, hey, hey… It’s America’s favorite dad,” the incarcerated actor tweeted. “I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.”

Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.#HappyFathersDay#RenewedOathToOurFamily pic.twitter.com/6EGrF87t6G — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019

Attached is an old video of Cosby talking about slavery, and America “breaking up the black man’s family.” He posted the same message to Instagram.

A spokesman for Cosby told USA Today that Cosby requested the Father’s Day message be posted for him.

Cosby was once dubbed “America’s Dad” for promoting family values in his roles. That was before more than 50 women accused Cosby of abuse. Cosby now sits in a Pennsylvania prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Constand was the Temple University women’s basketball administrator at the time. The actor was convicted in 2018 and sentenced three to ten years of jail time.

Twitter users were not amused.

Hey, Hey, Hey… Go away. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 17, 2019

Strengthen families by not being unfaithful to your wife, by not treating young women like they’re on the menu, and by not being a bad example to young men. Asshole. — Colleen Doran (@ColleenDoran) June 17, 2019

Him and OJ are getting a Netflix special, called “Juice and Cocktail” — Hon. Flip Asshat Elder (@AsshatTrading) June 17, 2019

