On Monday, Harvard University rescinded their acceptance of Kyle Kashuv, a pro-Second Amendment activist who survived last year’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida, over racist comments he made in high school that emerged on social media in May.

“[The Admissions Committee] takes seriously the qualities of maturity and moral character. After careful consideration, the Committee voted to rescind your admission to Harvard,” the Ivy League school wrote in a letter to Kashuv that he shared on Twitter. “We are sorry about the circumstances that have led us to withdraw your admissions, and we wish you success in your future academic endeavors and beyond.”

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 17, 2019

Last month, Kashuv issued an apology after being accused of racist comments — which include several instances of him using the n-word; once while referring to “n—erjocks” at his school. After Harvard informed him of their decision in light of the remarks, he then requested to meet with the university but Harvard rejected his request, writing in an email, “We understand this outcome is disappointing, but please be aware that the Admissions Committee carefully and thoroughly considered your application in reaching its determination. Decisions of the Admissions Committee are final.”

In his lengthy Twitter thread explaining the admissions turnaround, Kashuv argued that Harvard “should understand growth” on racism, given that the institution’s history is marked with numerous white supremacists and antisemites.

“Harvard deciding that someone can’t grow, especially after a life-altering event like the shooting, is deeply concerning. If any institution should understand growth, it’s Harvard, which is looked to as the pinnacle of higher education despite its checkered past,” he wrote. “Throughout its history, Harvard’s faculty has included slave owners, segregationists, bigots, and antisemites. If Harvard is suggesting that growth isn’t possible and that our past defines our future, then Harvard is an inherently racist institution.”

“In the end, this isn’t about me, it’s about whether we live in a society in which forgiveness is possible or mistakes brand you as irredeemable, as Harvard has decided for me,” he added, while also noting that he is “exploring all options” going forward.

Kashuv’s alleged text messages and other documented slurs were shared by his classmates, who he says also contacted the Harvard admission’s office to urge them to rescind their offer. One screenshotted example includes Kashuv repeatedly typing out the n-word and various expletives in a shared Google Drive document, allegedly writing, “like im really good at typing n—er ok like practice uhhhhhh makes perfect son??!!”

Dear Kyle Kashuv, Cursing (more like being blatantly racist) like a middle schooler on XBOX live doesn’t make me respect you — it makes you look like a joke. pic.twitter.com/j2wyRDvoqw — ari // msdstrong 🦅 (@arixali) May 17, 2019

