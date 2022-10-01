Bill Maher and Caitlin Flanagan Push Replacing ‘Bad Politician’ Kamala Harris As VP: ‘For Some Reason, An Off-Putting Person’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher and The Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan trashed Vice President Kamala Harris and suggested she be dumped from the position — but Van Jones defended her.

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, Flanagan and Maher bashed the vice president, with Maher calling her a “bad politician” who’s “just not very popular anywhere” and Flanagan adding that she sees the VP as “for some reason, an off-putting person.”

BILL MAHER: It’s just very hard to take the nomination away from the president. CAITLIN FLANAGAN: Yeah, the. BILL MAHER: Sitting president. And what I could see is replacing the vice president because. Yeah, she’s just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And I don’t know, that it’s been done before on a ticket, you know. I mean, a lot of people were– CAITLIN FLANAGAN: Tulsi Gabbard, remember, that was that moment in the debate where she brought up these there are men and women in California that are in prison for these, you know, pot deals. And then she was laughing about getting high on the radio station. And it was just like Tulsi Gabbard was like this heat-seeking missile. That was the end of it. You know, she’s got a lot of… In addition to being, for some reason, an off-putting person. She she also has, I think, a lot of baggage that probably wouldn’t do well under a lot of scrutiny. BILL MAHER: I just think she’s a bad politician. And I mean, I don’t think, I think she’s a very bright person, but I don’t know, just see. But I can see them doing that because a lot of the problem with Biden being old is, oh, if he dies, then you know, you’re going to get this person. Okay. So here’s the problem with the Democratic Party. They’re so boxed in by identity politics that you cannot conceive of a Democratic ticket that doesn’t have a woman person of color on it. And pretty soon you’re going to line up behind that gay Latino, and you’re going to have to have, you know, a deaf Eskimo, maybe…

Jones disagreed and called out a double standard, saying “How do you get Pence? You have Trump, who is not the most saintly guy in the world, needs somebody whose identity is conservative Christian. He goes and gets Pence. So politics is about identity. That’s what it is. But whenever there’s a person of color or a woman, we say, Well, that’s identity politics. It’s all identity politics, you’ve got to put together a ticket that can win, and this is a ticket that can win.”

Also on Friday, President Joe Biden predicted VP Harris will be President Harris one day.

Watch above via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com