Bill Maher Tears Into ‘Woke, P*ssified’ James Bond: ‘Practically Stops Off At Target To Buy Tampons’

Comic, pundit, and podcaster Bill Maher went off on the “woke” and “pussified” James Bond, who is no longer allowed to “f*ck hot chicks” like he used to.

On this week’s edition of Maher’s Club Random Podcast, the host interviewed YouTube star Hannah Stocking in the eponymous 70s lounge lizard man cave setting, and the subject of Stocking’s background in science came up.

Naturally, this led to a Maher rant about a “woke world” that won’t allow James Bond to have sex with a character whose name he never could quite recall (it was Dr. Christmas Jones), and instead sends him to the store for tampons “on the way to the underground lair”:

HANNAH STOCKING: I have a science background, so I guess that’s, you know, a good component of my parents. BILL MAHER: You’re the hot scientist. You’re like Dr. Christmas in the embassy, the James Bond movie, where, you know, Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife. I’m sorry, I’m. What was. HANNAH STOCKING: Denise Richards? BILL MAHER: Denise Richards. I’m sorry. Denise Richards. I forgot. Must be the alcohol. HANNAH STOCKING: As you should. You deserve it. You worked hard. BILL MAHER: Just. She was like, Dr. Doctor, I think her name was Dr. Christmas. HANNAH STOCKING: Okay. And it was in a show. BILL MAHER: It was a movie. It was a James Bond movie. You know, it’s one of these, she was one. And this was back in the day when James Bond was allowed to like, like, fuck hot chicks. You know, now they can really, pussified him. On this one. It’s so it’s so pathetic. He literally takes his girlfriend and her daughter on his mission to save the world. He practically stops off at Target to buy tampons on the way to the underground lair. HANNAH STOCKING: No way! BILL MAHER: Yes, it’s because that’s what this is. The woke world we live in. But back in that day, Dr. Christmas and Denise Richards was hotter than the sun, still is. And but also a brilliant scientist. Which is just like, you looked at her and went, That’s not really possible. But yeah, like, I’ll go with, you know, a brilliant scientist.

Watch above via Club Random Podcast.

