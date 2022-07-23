‘They Are So Scared of You’: Steve Bannon and Alex Jones Trade Gushing Compliments in Bizarre Podcast Chat About Mutual Legal Woes

Steve Bannon and Alex Jones were all smiles and compliments when they spoke on Bannon’s War Room: Pandemic podcast despite their mutual legal woes.

Bannon invited the InfoWars founder onto his podcast to promote both his upcoming book, The Great Reset and the War for the World, as well as an independent film titled Alex’s War that covers Jones’ career and controversies. The film grabbed attention when it was announced journalist Glenn Greenwald would interview Jones at its premiere in Austin, Texas.

Jones was seconds into describing the film when he began heaping praise on Bannon and the podcast’s work in Donald Trump’s administration.

“It’s hard to come on here, Steve, because I have admired you and you were the brain behind a lot of what Trump was able to do. And you’ve had the most courage of anybody out there standing up to the January 6th fraud and really bringing America back. So it’s hard to come on your show and then talk about myself here,” Jones said.

Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress this week after being charged for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. He will be sentenced in October, but the former Trump advisor dismissed the potential of going to jail, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that if it happens, “so be it.”

Jones is facing his own legal woes after having been sued by the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims after the podcaster entertained a conspiracy theory on his show that perhaps the mass shooting was not real. The shooting claimed 26 lives. He has since said it did happen and appears to address it in the new film about him, but a trial is set to kick off next week in the defamation suit.

“This is the end of America. So if they can destroy Steve Bannon and Alex Jones, they can destroy you. So I’m just honored and I’m not gushing here just to just. I mean, I don’t gush. I’m gushing because literally we are in the arena and you and I – and you at a greater level. I got to say, they are so scared of you. And so I admire your work,” Jones said when discussing the lawsuits he is facing.

Bannon was equally complimentary to Jones, praising his book and saying you’d have to go back to the “Revolutionary generation” to find another thinker like him.

The guy that they see on that show every night, and the guy they see with the bullhorn, the guy that’s taking leadership and saying, ‘hey, you know, I’m like in the first tank and we’ll drive this.’ As much and as important as that leadership is, the true thing that you’ve done, which is stunning, if you look at the evidence of doubt of the facts, you are one of the great thinkers of this. That is very rare. You’ve got to go back almost to the Revolutionary generation and see that.

