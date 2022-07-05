Bill O’Reilly GOES OFF on Illinois Governor: ‘You Won’t Stop Crime… Because They’re Minority Gangs!’

Bill O’Reilly came unglued at Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) over his response to a shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead.

O’Reilly implied the killings are being seized on by the Democrats for political gain while “minority gangs” are allowed to kill unabated in Chicago on a regular basis.

Investigators say Robert Crimo III opened fire on a Fourth of July parade from a roof in Highland Park Monday. In addition to the dead, more than two-dozen people were wounded.

Crimo was arrested, but his actions added more fire to the ongoing national debate over gun control.

Pritzker singled out firearms after the attack.

“Our Founding Fathers carried muskets, not assault weapons,” he said at a press conference. “And I don’t think a single one of them would have said ‘you have a constitutional right to an assault weapon with a high-capacity magazine.”

The Democrat concluded the shooting made him “angry” and that a conversation about more gun regulation is needed sooner, rather than later.

On his “No Spin News” broadcast, O’Reilly invoked the devastating violence in Chicago, which routinely grabs national headlines.

Bill O’Reilly loses his mind after IL Gov Pritzker’s press conference in Highlands Park after the shooting. “You won’t stop crime, drug crime, drug gangs, because they are minority gangs!” pic.twitter.com/82u7fUmYnb — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 6, 2022

The former Fox News host unleashed a fury reminiscent of his leaked Inside Edition tape on Pritzker, who he portrayed as being myopic on the issue of gun violence.

You, J.B., are not gonna stop loons, and you won’t stop crime, drug crime, drug gangs, because they’re minority gangs! That’s why you won’t stop them! You phony! You aid and abet this murder in Chicago every blankin’ day. You! Don’t be sanctimonious with me!

