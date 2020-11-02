Dr. Deborah Birx issued an internal report on Monday that took the White House to task for failing to take “much more aggressive action” as the country suffers from a massive resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Washington Post, Birx, one of president’s key Covid-19 task force advisers repeatedly contradicted the president’s campaign “rounding the turn” narrative about the outbreak.

Birx has increasingly become a dissenting voice inside a Trump White House that now primarily listens to the counsel of Dr. Scott Atlas — who is not a epidemiologist — for advice, refusing to participate in meetings with him, calling for his removal from the task force, and offering stark warnings about the resurgence of Covid-19 even as both Atlas and the president repeatedly downplay the threat. Over the past weekend, however, the country broke record with nearly 100,000 new daily cases and the seven-day rolling average of deaths is approaching 1,000 again.

“We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality,” said the Nov. 2 report from Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, which is shared daily with top White House and agency officials. “This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

Birx went on to refute the president’s false claim that the spike in cases is due to an increase in testing — she noted it is “flat or declining” in many hotspots around the country, where positive rates have skyrocketed to as high as 50 percent.

Despite the growing alarms Birx has been raising about the need for widespread mask wearing and social distancing, the White House has put little stock in her advice as Trump continues to hold massive, outdoor rallies with little mask wearing and no social distancing. “She feels like she’s being ignored,” an official told the Post.

“This is not about lockdowns,” Birx insisted, directly firing back at the president’s dire warnings that his opponent, Joe Biden, would reinstitute a nationwide shutdown. “It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

