Mike Bloomberg released a statement on Friday that claimed his company has “identified 3 NDAs signed over the past 30+ years with women to address complaints about comments they said I had made.”

The statement promised, “If any of them want to be released from their NDA so that they can talk about those allegations, they should contact the company and they’ll be given a release.”

He additionally claims his decision is thanks to “a lot of reflecting on this issue,” which urged him to the decision that he would not “offer confidentiality agreements to resolve claims of sexual harassment or misconduct going forward.”

His statement follows a tense debate on Wednesday, during which several of the Democratic candidates attacked and questioned his NDAs and treatment of women.

The clash was sparked by NBC’s Hallie Jackson, who asked Bloomberg if Democrats should “expect better from their nominee,” in reference to his company being described as a “hostile workplace for women.” Bloomberg has also been accused of making inappropriate remarks, such as telling a female employee, “I would do you in a second.”

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren additionally went after the Former Mayor, both interrogating him on the NDAs and his alleged verbal harassment. Warren suggested, “You could release them from that immediately” while Biden added, “All the mayor has to do is say, you are released from the nondisclosure agreement.”

Bloomberg initially responded, “I said we’re not going to end these agreements because they were made consensually and they have every right to expect that they will stay private,” which earned him boos from the audience.

Warren continued her attacks during a CNN town hall on Thursday, telling CNN’s Erin Burnett that she drafted a ‘Release and Covenant Not to Sue,’ adding, “all that Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it.…I’ll text it.”

Bloomberg’s statement also addressed movements he would support if elected president, stating, “As president, I will work to pass the Be Heard Act in Congress, which will legislate these needed changes into federal law.”

“I will continue to encourage business leaders to support women beyond what is mandated by Congress” added the candidate.

