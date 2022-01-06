Brazilian Reporter Collapses on Live TV, Suffers 5 Cardiac Arrests on Way to Hospital

A television news host in Brazil is recovering after he collapsed during a live presentation — and suffered five strokes on his way to the hospital.

Footage of the incident showed Alterosa TV host Rafael Silva, 36, speaking before he suddenly gasped and keeled over. The network promptly switched to recorded footage to cover for Silva. One of his colleagues, Kadu Lopes, informed viewers through the station’s YouTube channel shortly afterward that he had been transported to a nearby hospital.

Sources at the network, which is located just outside Rio de Janeiro, told local media the incident was prompted by a heart attack, but that Silva was recovering. “We’re all here cheering for the speedy recovery of our brother and soon, God willing, he’s back here … with us on Alterosa,” Lopes said in the statement.

Silva announced before the ordeal that he had received the third-shot booster in a Covid-19 vaccine series on Dec. 28, prompting some viewers to politicize the situation, including Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli. “Another isolated case of illness in a young boy with no history of health problems,” she wrote in a message on Twitter accompanied by video of the incident.

Watch above via Alterosa TV.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com