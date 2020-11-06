Democratic nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump in the key swing state of Georgia by a mere 917 votes early on Friday morning, with more than 99% officially reported. MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki broke down the latest update just after 4:30 a.m. EST, which was confirmed by Decision Desk HQ.

GA Presidential Election Results – Biden takes the Lead Biden (D): 49.39.% ( 2,449,371 votes)

Trump (R): 49.37% ( 2,448,454 votes) Biden Margin: (+917)

Estimated: > 99% votes in More results here: https://t.co/xlHf7GZUxJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

The two candidates still remain tightly gridlocked at just under 49.4% overall percentage total each in the state, respectively. Biden’s lead is razor-thin, at a mere 0.018% of the nearly five million votes total statewide. The coveted 16 electoral college votes that Biden could pick up from the state if his lead holds would bring him to the brink of clinching the presidency. As of this writing, winning Georgia would bring Biden up to 269 electoral votes, just one shy of the 270 necessary to win.

That narrow vote margins, however, makes any final tally likely to be subject to a recount, and the official certification of a winner could take days, if not weeks.

On Thursday evening at 9:15 p.m. EST, while ballots continued to be counted, Biden closed the gap within a 2,500-vote margin. That number continued to slowly shrink throughout the night as vote counts from heavily Democratic counties around the state reported in outstanding mail ballots. Biden was able to ultimately overtake the president at early on Friday morning, after a vote count release from metro Atlanta’s Clayton County, home of recently deceased Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis.

Biden currently holds a lead of 11,438 votes in the swing state of Nevada, is up roughly 47,000 in Arizona, and is just 18,000 votes shy of Trump in Pennsylvania, a critical state where the Democrat has also erased a huge Election Night deficit as mail-in ballots got counted in the past 48 hours.

