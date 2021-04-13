BREAKING: Biden Reportedly Set to Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan by September 11

President Joe Biden is reportedly set to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan in the coming months.

According to the Washington Post, Biden will announce the move on Wednesday. Former President Donald Trump’s administration had previously negotiated a withdrawal date of May 1, 2021, with the Taliban. The new timeline set by Biden pushes that date back several months to September 11 — a date coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The Taliban has threatened violence against U.S. forces remaining in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline. The Post notes that roughly 3,500 troops are in the area.

An unnamed source who was familiar with discussions around the move explained the administration’s reasoning to the Post.

“This is the immediate, practical reality that our policy review discovered,” the source said. “If we break the May 1st deadline negotiated by the previous administration with no clear plan to exit, we will be back at war with the Taliban, and that was not something President Biden believed was in the national interest.”

“We’re going to zero troops by September.”

The source added that the White House does not regard Afghanistan as one of the “main threats” to homeland security. Russia, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Yemen were all cited by the source as nations thought by the White House to pose more of a present danger.

This story is breaking.

