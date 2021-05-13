Terrific news for vaccinated Americans, and perhaps motivation for those still resistant to getting vaccinated for Covid-19. The New York Daily News is reporting that the CDC will soon be announcing new guidelines that fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear face masks indoors in particular settings.

The NY Daily News reports:

[T]he Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to announce Thursday that fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear face masks indoors — regardless of gathering size and activity, a source briefed on the matter told the Daily News. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, is set to elaborate on the new mask guidelines during a briefing with reporters at 2 p.m., said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity to preempt the announcement. Some specifics about the new guidelines were not immediately known, and the source cautioned that the CDC could still recommend continued mask-wearing in some specialized indoor settings, such as hospitals and airplane

While the nation has not yet reached the level of vaccinated citizens needed to reach herd immunity, there is increased confusion among even the most strident mask-wearing set about why we need to continue don masks, particularly if we are protected by a vaccine.

