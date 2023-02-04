JUST IN: President Biden Promises Action On China Spy Balloon In First On-Camera Comments

President Joe Biden made his first on-camera comments about the spy balloon from China that’s floating high above the United States, promising action.

On Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder held an On-Camera Press Briefing, during which he was asked about shooting the balloon down:

Q: Thank you, Pat. You said that this is a — violating our airspace, so why not take it down? GEN. RYDER: Yeah, so, you know, clearly, as we assess options. And considering the — the size of the payload on this, looking at the potential for debris and the impact on civilians on the ground or property damage — again, running through the various factors and looking at — in terms of does it pose a potential risk to people while in the air, and right now, as I mentioned, we — we assess that it does not pose a risk to people on the ground as it currently is traversing the continental United States. And so out of an abundance of caution, cognizant of the potential impact to civilians on the ground from a debris field, right now, we’re going to continue to monitor and review options.

On Saturday morning, Biden was asked about the situation after he landed in Syracuse. From pool reports:

AF1 landed at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base at 11:14 AM. POTUS, along with his son Hunter Biden, exited the plane at 11:26 am. He chatted briefly with his greeters. Just before entering the Beast, he answered a shouted appeal for a “comment on China.” “We’re gonna take care of it,” he said before entering the vehicle. We’re rolling at 11:30 am. It’s 7 degrees in Syracuse. Real feel of -3 degrees.

According to a White House official, the stop in Syracuse was so the president and Hunter Biden could comfort loved ones over the death of Michael Hunter.

“This morning, President Biden and his son Hunter are visiting with family members following the passing of his brother-in-law, Michael Hunter,” the official said.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

