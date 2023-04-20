Dan Bongino, the pro-Trump firebrand who turned frequent Fox News appearances into a job hosting a weekend show on the network, is out at the outlet.

Bongino, the host of Unfiltered and Fox Nation’s Canceled in the USA, left Fox after contract negotiations fell apart, he said Thursday. The network confirmed the departure in a statement to Forbes, which first reported the news, saying “We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Bongino announced his departure from the network on his latest podcast, telling his audience that “regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News Channel.”

“The show ending last week was tough. It’s not some big conspiracy theory, I promise you. There’s no acrimony…We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension. That’s really it,” Bongino said. “I really enjoyed myself there. They were good for me for ten years…It’s a sad day. They did give me the opportunity to do one last show, I don’t want you to think they showed me the door. That’s one me, not on them, but I thought it was best to go this way for now.”

Fox News host Lawrence Jones will cover for Bongino this weekend, and the network will announce a permanent replacement in the coming weeks. Bongino admitted “the timing’s not great” for the news, referring to the optics surrounding Fox News after settling Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against them for $787.5 million.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

Watch above via The Dan Bongino Show.

