BREAKING: Escaped Prisoner Danelo Cavalcante Captured Alive After Two Week Manhunt

Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante was found alive and taken into custody on Wednesday, just about two weeks since he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante, a convicted murderer native to Brazil, sparked a 14-day manhunt after he broke out of the prison on August 31. He was able to escape by “crabwalking” up a prison wall and pushing his way through razor wire to access the roof, which is how another prisoner previously escaped the facility.

Cavalcante was spotted multiple times over the course of the search, and local areas were on edge after news broke that he obtained a rifle with ammunition. Authorities tracked him to the South Coventry Township area where residents were advised to go into lockdown and report any sightings of Cavalcante to the authorities.

Cavalcante was eventually apprehended in Chester County’s northern area, and the county commissioners released a statement celebrating that his capture “ends the nightmare of the past two weeks, and we thank every single law enforcement official at the regional, state and federal level that was out in all weather conditions, all day and night – as well as everyone in the incident command center, our County Department of Emergency Services and County Sheriff’s Office – for their immense efforts.”

State police have announced that they will hold a press conference to go into details on Cavalcante’s capture.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

ABC News explained that Cavalcante’s criminal history includes his record of allegedly shooting Junior Moreira dos Reis five times in the Brazilian town of Figueirópolis before fleeing the state.

“In January 2018, Cavalcante was able to board a flight using his own passport in Brasilia and travel to Florida via Puerto Rico, entering the United States illegally,” ABC reports. “His trial in Brazil has been suspended until now. The next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11, according to the documents. Cavalcante absconded from the Chester County Prison in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31, while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence without parole for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.”

This story is breaking and we shall update accordingly.

