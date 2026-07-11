Donald Trump Slams Condition of White House While Fortifying Entrance: ‘Deplorable!’

President Donald Trump turned his attentions back to his building projects Saturday after spending a chunk of the day repeatedly slamming New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan on social media.

Trump posted two building photos to Truth Social, remarking, “This is the horrible front of the White House, and it’s been like that for years. The condition is deplorable, just like our Country was when I inherited it from Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Trump’s post continued:

The Radical Left Dumocrats criticize me for spending so much time bringing our White House back to the Glory of 100 years ago — Actually, it will be far better than that, and they will not shame us for bringing our Great and Brilliant Monuments to the past and the future back to levels never seen before. This is what we are doing all over Washington, D.C., and, in different ways, with our Country, itself! The White House, as you can see in the before pictures attached, was an embarrassment. Believe it or not, these pictures were of the Main Entrance. In a short period of time, it will be a Symbol of Extraordinary Beauty and Pride! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president’s latest building project has been to fortify the entrance to the White House in the midst of alleged threats to his life from Iranian factions. The new project is expected to take until at least mid-September, according to CNN.

“The changes, which sources said have long been advocated by the US Secret Service, are aimed at fortifying the White House entrance at the North Portico, which has recently been obscured by scaffolding and a tarp as workers repair the exterior columns at President Donald Trump’s request,” the outlet reported.

Trump has also cited security concerns in arguing for the completion of his 90,000-square-foot ballroom project, which Trump has said will include a sophisticated drone port, sniper perches, and a secure underground bunker.

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