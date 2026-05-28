Chris Hayes Laughs Out Loud at Trump ‘Bootlicking’ From ‘Unmanly’ Cabinet Chiefs

MS NOW host Chris Hayes laughed out loud at what he called “bootlicking” by President Donald Trump’s Cabinet chiefs on Wednesday’s edition of his show, calling the display “unmanly.”

The president held a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday that featured the familiar elements that the public has come to expect from such events, including round-robin remarks from Trump officials praising the president in turn.

On Wednesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s All In with Chris Hayes, the host opened the show with a commentary denigrating Trump’s influence as narrowing even as it grows stronger with “deadenders.”

Along the way, he rolled out a supercut of clips from the cabinet meeting that moved him to laughter:

CHRIS HAYES: You see it as Democrats widen their lead on the generic congressional ballot. You also see it in the increasing — I mean, almost impossible to watch like physically repellent sycophancy of the Republicans that have so far survived Trump’s whims as demonstrated by the coterie of kiss-ups that dominated today’s cabinet meeting. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE: First of all, thank you for your leadership, sir, for making it possible. KELLY LOEFFLER, ADMINISTRATOR, SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION: Mr. President, you have made us a nation of builders again. You’re leading us to the greatest economy that the world has ever known. PETE HEGSETH, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Absolutely, sir. I think actually your efforts on the reflecting pool are actually a great segue. DOUGH BURGUM, INTERIOR SECRETARY: You turned Venezuela from a sanctioned adversary into a — into a strategic ally in 45 minutes. It’s never happened in history before. SCOTT BESSENT, TREASURY SECRETARY: The economy that you were building is not only strong but secure and resilient. BURGUM: All that flowing to our Gulf Coast refineries is also helping to keep the price of gas down at home. HEGSETH: I just want to note one more thing to give you a sense of how committed this president is. LOEFFLER: I hear it everywhere I go. Please thank the president for putting us back on track. They thank you. They love you. BESSENT: So, just to reiterate, resilience and prosperity have been the marks of your second term. (END VIDEO CLIP) HAYES: I mean, I got to say I, you know, I don’t go in for really like old school constraining I think sometimes awful gender conceptions. But if I did, I think about like my grandfather who’s sort of, you know, from a different time. Like, it’s unmanly! (LAUGHS) I’m sorry! What are you doing?! The level of bootlicking helps the rest of us see plain as day what’s staring us in the face? People are abandoning MAGA and the Republican Party. They’re distancing themselves from Trump as they leave and his base of support shrinks.

Watch above via MS NOW’s All In With Chris Hayes.

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