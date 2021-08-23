Verified conservative Twitter users called out Nancy Pelosi for appearing on Sunday at a fundraiser in California for the Democratic Party’s congressional campaign arm. In video of the event which as gone viral, the guests — including the House Speaker — appeared to be maskless while the servers appeared masked.

The breakfast fundraiser in Napa benefitted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — with tickets fetching at least $100, and going as high as $29,000, according to The New York Times’ Kenneth Vogel. Napa County has a “high” level of coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC. However, CDC guidelines say that “in general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.”

This appears to be a video of @SpeakerPelosi talking to donors at the @dccc retreat this weekend in Napa. pic.twitter.com/YsqRvM16ex — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 22, 2021

Verified Twitter users in the conservative world slammed Pelosi and the event amid coronavirus restrictions nationwide and the catastrophe in Afghanistan.

Speaker Pelosi wants to lock you down again while she wines and dines with her political donors. It’s utter hypocrisy. https://t.co/PmiygfqN7F — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 22, 2021

They are laughing at you for putting a mask on your kid in school. https://t.co/eJZDdVvZMr — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 22, 2021

This isn’t limited to this event, obviously, but the whole “staff masks up to protect the swells from their filthy diseased breath while the maskless swells enjoy being served” aesthetic is vaguely dystopian. https://t.co/LeWvvhOJEJ — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) August 23, 2021

They want your kids masked for 8 hours at school. https://t.co/QIanOi8mCE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 23, 2021

The same people who want to force our kids to wear masks in school all day – even on the playground – don’t seem too concerned about COVID at this DCCC fundraiser in Napa! https://t.co/xniHKBYDxy — Esther Joy King (@esther4congress) August 23, 2021

Joe Biden’s retreat from Afghanistan caused a full blown humanitarian and national security crisis. Instead of working to save American lives and protect our allies, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are at a $29,000 per ticket fundraiser 👇🏻 Our nation is leaderless. https://t.co/D8xttXo4e1 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 22, 2021



