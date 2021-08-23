‘Two Sets of Rules’: Conservative Twitter Calls Out Pelosi Over Viral Video of Maskless, Democratic Fundraiser in Napa

By Jackson Richman Aug 23rd, 2021
 

Verified conservative Twitter users called out Nancy Pelosi for appearing on Sunday at a fundraiser in California for the Democratic Party’s congressional campaign arm. In video of the event which as gone viral, the guests — including the House Speaker — appeared to be maskless while the servers appeared masked.

The breakfast fundraiser in Napa benefitted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee — with tickets fetching at least $100, and going as high as $29,000, according to The New York TimesKenneth Vogel. Napa County has a “high” level of coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC. However, CDC guidelines say that “in general, you do not need to wear a mask in outdoor settings.”

Verified Twitter users in the conservative world slammed Pelosi and the event amid coronavirus restrictions nationwide and the catastrophe in Afghanistan.


