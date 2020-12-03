The Five co-host Juan Williams has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine, according to initial reports, which the Fox News pundit confirmed with The Daily Beast late on Thursday.

“I’m not great but I’m not dying or anything. I’m worried about myself and my family. My wife doesn’t want me to come back to the house right now. On lots of levels it’s concerning,” Williams told The Beast.

As of Wednesday, The Five was live from their New York studio, on Thursday, however, the show was conducted remotely with no explanation for the change.

A person familiar with the matter said Williams left for vacation after the Nov 18th and did not come back into the Fox building until Nov 30.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment on Williams’ status, citing employee privacy, but did say that the company is taking all steps necessary to provide a safe workplace during the ongoing pandemic.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Fox News Media has implemented strict company-wide protocols adhering to all CDC and state guidelines, including regular testing of all in studio on-air personalities, mask mandates and daily health assessments for all employees entering the building. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our staff, including broadcasting The Five via home studios for the foreseeable future,” the network representative told Mediaite.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]