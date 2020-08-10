BREAKING: Home Explosion in Baltimore Kills 1, Severely Injures Others

A gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland has destroyed three homes in a residential neighborhood on Monday, killing one woman while severely injuring several others.

Baltimore Fire officers have reported that they are in communication with one person who is still trapped in the wreckage, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The explosion occurred before 10 a.m. at Reisterstown and Labyrinth roads, and while the exact cause is still unclear, it has been confirmed that it was due to a gas leak in the area.

The Baltimore Fire Department has taken to Twitter to confirm that one person has died from the explosion, while two others are in “serious condition.”

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

“We are on the scene and working closely with the fire department to make the situation safe,” Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. (BGE) spokesperson Richard Yost told the Sun. “Crews are working to turn off gas to the buildings in the immediate area. Once the gas is off we can begin to safely assess the situation including inspections of BGE equipment.”

BGE is the nation’s oldest gas utility and they likely need to replace thousands of miles of pipes, reported the Sun, as there are almost two dozen leaks reported a day.

