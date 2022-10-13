BREAKING: Jan. 6 Committee Will Reportedly Subpoena Trump

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol will reportedly subpoena former President Donald Trump.

NBC News first reported this development on Thursday.

NEW + SCOOP w/ @alivitali The January 6th Committee plans to vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump during today’s hearing, sources familiar with the committee’s plans tell @NBCNews — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) October 13, 2022

The committee met on Thursday for a meeting to reveal what it says is new evidence related to the attack. This included Secret Service emails that, for example, showed that the agency knew 10 days ahead of Jan. 6 about the Proud Boys’ plan for that day.

The committee’s vice chair, outgoing Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), did not mince words about Trump’s role on Jan. 6, calling him its “central cause.”

“Our committee may ultimately decide to make a series of criminal referrals to the Department of Justice,” she said. “But we recognize that our role is not to make decisions regarding prosecution. The preamble to our Constitution recites among its purpose is to, quote, establish justice in our nation’s judiciary and our U.S. Department of Justice have that responsibility.”

“As you view our evidence today, I would suggest to focus on the following points,” added Cheney. “First, as you will see, President Trump had a premeditated plan to declare that the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day. Before he knew the election results. He made his stolen election claims on election night against the advice of his campaign without any evidence in hand.”

This is breaking news. This post will be updated.

