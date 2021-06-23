John McAfee, the eccentric tech entrepreneur as famous for his antics as he was for developing the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in a jail cell in Barcelona, Spain.

News of his death came shortly after a Spanish court had agreed on Wednesday to extradite McAfee, who faced charges of tax-evasion in the United States. He was arrested in Spain last October over the charges in the U.S.

Reuters confirmed McAfee’s death with the Catalan justice department, which confirmed an earlier report from Spain’s El Mundo newspaper.

The department said the death was most likely a suicide, Reuters reported.

McAfee was 75.

