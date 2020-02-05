comScore

BREAKING: Kirk Douglas Dies at 103

By Josh FeldmanFeb 5th, 2020, 7:29 pm

Gabriel Bouys / AFP / Getty Images

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas has died at 103 years old.

The Hollywood Golden Age star best known for films like Spartacus and Champion passed away earlier today. His son, actor Michael Douglas, shared the news on Instagram:



It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas



Douglas wrote, “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

