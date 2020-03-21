BREAKING: Mike Pence Announces He and Second Lady Will Be Tested for Coronavirus Today

Vice President Mike Pence announced at the Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Saturday that he and Mrs. Pence are both to be tested for Covid-19, after a member of the Vice President’s staff tested positive for it.

“On a personal note, many of you may have been made aware that a member of my staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. We learned of that late yesterday,” said Pence. “I am pleased to report that he is doing well. He had mild, cold-like symptoms for about a day and a half.”

Pence said the staffer has “not been to the White House since Monday” and reemphasized that neither he nor President Trump had any “direct contact” with the individual. He also explained that, working with the White House physician and the CDC, they conducted all appropriate contact tracing.

“And while the White House doctor has indicated that he has no reason to believe I that I was exposed and no need to be tested, given the unique position that I have as Vice President and the leader of the Coronavirus Task Force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon,” said Pence.

Watch the clip above, via CSPAN.

