BREAKING: Mueller Reportedly Sent Scathing Letter to Barr Complaining About His Summary

With Attorney General Bill Barr set to appear before Congress again this week, a stunning new report reveals that special counsel Robert Mueller took issue with Barr’s summary of his final report.

Per the Washington Post, Mueller told Barr that he did not capture the “context, nature, and substance” of his findings:

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III wrote a letter in late March complaining to Attorney General William P. Barr that a four-page memo to Congress describing the principal conclusions of the investigation into President Trump “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of Mueller’s work, according to a copy of the letter reviewed Tuesday by The Washington Post.

Mueller advised Barr to release executive summaries of the report and said of his letter, “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions. There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

And as the Post reports, in a subsequent call, Mueller apparently told Barr he was “concerned that news coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about the office’s work.”

Mueller told Barr he didn’t find Barr’s letter to be inaccurate, “but felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation.”

The New York Times is also reporting tonight on Mueller’s letter to Barr.

