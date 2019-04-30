Julián Castro Calls for Barr to Resign or Face Impeachment After Latest Mueller Reporting

The stunning reports tonight about Robert Mueller taking issue with Bill Barr‘s summary of his final report has already led to one 2020 candidate calling for the AG to resign or face impeachment.

Julián Castro tweeted tonight, “Attorney General Barr willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately.”

Attorney General Barr willfully misled the American people to cover up attempted crimes by Donald Trump. He should resign his position or face an impeachment inquiry immediately. https://t.co/dTKCMccF7X — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) April 30, 2019

The reporting tonight reveals that Mueller wrote to Barr that his summary letter “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions.”

They also hashed things out in a subsequent call. Per the Washington Post:

In that call, Mueller said he was concerned that news coverage of the obstruction investigation was misguided and creating public misunderstandings about the office’s work, according to Justice Department officials. When Barr pressed him whether he thought Barr’s letter was inaccurate, Mueller said he did not, but felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation, officials said.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said tonight Barr needs to answer for this and Mueller must testify:

Mueller has written a letter objecting to Barr’s summary of his report because it “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance of the investigation.” I have demanded the letter & Barr must answer for this. Mueller must be allowed to testify. https://t.co/gylocOsYlv — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) April 30, 2019

