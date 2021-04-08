One person is dead and more people are critically wounded in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.

Authorities confirmed several people were shot and some are in critical condition.

BREAKING: There has been a mass shooting at a business in Bryan in the 300 block of Stone City Drive. At least six injured, several in critical condition according to my sources. 2:58 pm pic.twitter.com/JarARiu2hN — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) April 8, 2021

Police are now saying that one person was killed and four more were critically wounded.

UPDATE: Bryan police chief says one person dead at the scene; four taken to hospital with gunshots wounds, one possible asthma attack. Suspect possibly employee of Kent Moore Cabinets. — Crystal Galny (@CrystalGalny) April 8, 2021

As of this posting, police are still searching for a suspect.

WHAT WE KNOW:

Multiple shots fired at Kent Moore Cabinets.

No longer an active shooting.

No suspect in custody.

Avoid the area of FM2818 & Stone City Dr this is still an active police situation. pic.twitter.com/XxyYrGZNiA — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) April 8, 2021

Lt. Jason James with @BryanPolice says it’s a fluid situation, suspect is at large. Several people shot this afternoon. Six ambulances responded to scene. Knows there are several victims but nothing about their conditions at this time pic.twitter.com/t1deFA0Jg2 — Karla Castillo (@KBTXKarla) April 8, 2021

#BREAKING: Police confirm multiple people have been shot at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan. The suspect iremains at large and an active manhunt is underway. KBTX reporting more than six people have been hurt and several are in critical condition. — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 8, 2021

UPDATE — 7:00 pm ET: A state trooper was reportedly shot pursuing a suspect.

Update: Texas State Trooper has been shot pursuing a person suspected of opening fire at Texas business park after 1 killed and 4 injured. https://t.co/A1GxegwQm0 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) April 8, 2021

UPDATE — 7:46 pm ET: The Bryan Police Department tweeted that the suspect is in custody.

Suspect is in custody. He Is an employee of the business. The motive is unknown at this time. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 8, 2021

