One Dead, Multiple People Wounded in Bryan, Texas Shooting; Suspect in Custody (UPDATED)

By Josh FeldmanApr 8th, 2021, 5:07 pm

One person is dead and more people are critically wounded in a shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas.

Authorities confirmed several people were shot and some are in critical condition.

Police are now saying that one person was killed and four more were critically wounded.

As of this posting, police are still searching for a suspect.

UPDATE — 7:00 pm ET: A state trooper was reportedly shot pursuing a suspect.

UPDATE — 7:46 pm ET: The Bryan Police Department tweeted that the suspect is in custody.

