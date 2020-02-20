NBC News and MSNBC set records on Wednesday night by drawing a massive 19.6 million viewers with their Democratic Debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The debate was an explosive show since it was Michael Bloomberg’s first time standing with his 2020 competitors, and he ended up fielding numerous slams from his rivals throughout the evening. The former New York City mayor mostly came under attack for the controversies surrounding his public statements, policies, business management, and attempts to run for president through a colossal ad campaign.

According to Nielsen data, the debate from NBC, MSNBC and The Nevada Independent was the most watched yet, scoring top ratings in the 25-54 demographic and 13.5 million livestream viewers to boot.

The debate scored about 5.3 million in the 25-54 bracket, 4.26 million in the 18-49, and they averaged 19.66 million total viewers across both channels.

The first Democratic debate, hosted by NBC in Miami in June, drew some 18 million viewers.

“NBC News and MSNBC now claim the top two Democratic debates and top three Democratic debate nights,” the network said in a press release. They also touted the amount of digital engagement the debate received, saying it generated 13.5 million livestreams, nearly 22 million video views and was their most viewed event since the 2016 election.

