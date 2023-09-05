BREAKING: Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Sentenced to Record Amount of Prison Time Among Jan. 6 Defendants

Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in prison after he was found guilty of seditious conspiracy related to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the longest sentence yet related to the event.

Tarrio was convicted in May after being charged with “conspiring to oppose by force the lawful transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election, conspiring to obstruct Congress’s certification of the election result, and actually obstructing the joint session of Congress,” reported the Washington Post at the time.

During his sentencing, Tarrio told Judge Timothy Kelly he had “spent the last year and a half trying to figure out how I ended up at this podium. On November 3, 2020, something that I never expected happened – my candidate lost. I felt like something was personally stolen from me. Every media channel that I turned to told me I was justified.”

“Tarrio is the last of five Proud Boys defendants to be sentenced. He and three other members of the Proud Boys leadership were found guilty of seditious conspiracy. A fifth member was acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge but was found guilty of a range of other charges,” noted CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, who added:

Kelly sentenced Ethan Nordean and Joseph Biggs, two of the far-right organization’s top lieutenants, to 18- and 17-year prison sentences, respectively. Zachary Rehl, a local Proud Boys chapter leader, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while Dominic Pezzola, a low-level member and the only defendant acquitted of the seditious conspiracy charge, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Biggs called into Alex Jones’s conspiracy theory show InfoWars over the weekend and said he believes Donald Trump will pardon him and the other Proud Boys sentenced to jail for Jan. 6th. “We’re his supporters, we went there like he asked,” Biggs told Jones of Trump.

Oath Keeper’s leader Stewart Rhodes was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role surrounding Jan. 6th and he was sentenced the 18 years in prison in May.

