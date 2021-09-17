Robert Durst Found Guilty of Murder

Robert Durst has been found guilty of murdering his friend Susan Berman.

Berman was killed in December 2000 in her California home. Durst was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in early 2015, one day before the finale of The Jinx aired on HBO.

The case touched on the disappearance of Durst’s wife Kathie in 1982 and the killing of his neighbor Morris Black in 2001. Durst was acquitted on the latter in 2005. Prosecutors argued they were connected and Berman was killed to cover up his wife’s disappearance.

Jurors deliberated for a little over seven hours before reaching their verdict. Durst was not there for the verdict because he is reportedly in isolation for covid-19 exposure.

