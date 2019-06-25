The chairs of the House Judiciary and Intel Committees announced tonight that special counsel Robert Mueller is set to publicly testify next month.

Pursuant to a subpoena, Mueller has agreed to testify on July 17th.

Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff put out a statement tonight saying that there is significant interest from Americans in “hear[ing] directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia’s attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign’s acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates’ obstruction of the investigation into that attack.

Mueller indicated in his short public statement weeks ago that any testimony from his office “would not go beyond our report.”

[image via Andrew Burton / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com