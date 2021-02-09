BREAKING: Senate Votes 56-44 That Trial of Former President Trump Is Constitutional

After opening arguments from the Trump team and House impeachment managers, the Senate has voted 56-44 to affirm the constitutionality of the trial and proceed.

Just like with the procedural vote Rand Paul called two weeks ago, most Republicans believed the trial is unconstitutional and voted no.

Only five Republicans joined Democrats on that last vote, but Senator Bill Cassidy ended up siding with those five senators — Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Pat Toomey — on the constitutionality question this time.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]