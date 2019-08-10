BREAKING: Studio Cancels ‘The Hunt’ Movie After Trump Complains About It Being Racist Against Republicans

On the heels of President Donald Trump‘s unfounded complaint that the film “The Hunt” is “racist” against “conservatives and Republicans,” Universal Pictures has announced it is canceling the film’s release.

The studio made the announcement Saturday in a statement that read “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film. We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

The news cones a day after Trump railed against the film during an impromptu press gaggle, then later on Twitter.

“They’re treating conservatives very unfairly. Hollywood, I don’t call them the elites. I think the elites are people that go after them in many cases,” said Trump to reporters, referring to conservative outrage over the film. “But Hollywood is really terrible. You talk about racism, Hollywood is racist!”

He later tweeted about the film, again without naming it.

Although “The Hunt” has been described as a movie about wealthy elites kidnapping a group of “deplorables” to hunt for sport, the full details of the film are not known. But as the trailers to the film make clear, the people being hunted are the protagonists of the film.

Watch the trailer for the film above, via Universal Studios.

