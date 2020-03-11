In a sober Oval Office address about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump announced a new, sweeping, month-long travel ban between the United States and Europe starting at Friday midnight.

Referring to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Italy and elsewhere in Europe, Trump proclaimed: “The European union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots.”

“After consulting with our top government health professionals I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well being of all Americans,” Trump continued. “To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. The new rules will go into effect Friday at midnight. These restrictions will are be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground. They will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings and these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing. These restrictions will also not apply to the United Kingdom. At the same time, we’re monitoring the situation in China and South Korea and as their situation improves, we will re-evaluate the restrictions and warnings that are currently in place for a possible early opening.”

However, not long after the speech the White House clarified that Trump had misspoke during his address when he said the travel prohibitions will also apply to trade and cargo. According to the new guidance, trade and cargo will, in fact, be exempted from the ban.

POTUS stumbled on his words and said Europe “prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things” BUT the coming 212(F) proclamation only applies to human beings, not goods and cargo — Justin Sink (@justinsink) March 12, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

