ADL Head Calls For The View to Add Jewish Co-Host During Appearance to Discuss Whoopi’s Holocaust Comment

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called on The View to add a Jewish co-host while appearing on the show Tuesday.

Greenblatt was invited to The View after condemning Whoopi Goldberg for arguing that “the Holocaust isn’t about race” on Monday’s edition of the show.

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

“No [Whoopi Goldberg], the [Holocaust] was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race,” he wrote. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

He later thanked her for apologizing and continued the discussion on Tuesday’s edition of The View.

“Holocaust education has a proven impact in reducing levels of intolerance, in improving the way people see pluralism. So it is very important this education, and it’s got to happen in the classroom,” he said. “But I would say shows like yours are so important, and I know you guys believe in representation, and I know you guys work to bring all points of view, and, hey, I know you’re considering, new host for the show, a permanent host. Think about having a Jewish host on this show who can bring these issues of anti-semitism, who can bring these issues of representation to The View every single day.”

Earlier in the discussion, Greenblatt highlighted the significance of teaching students about the Holocaust, as Sunny Hostin pointed to a 2020 study that found 63 percent of Millennials and members of Gen Z did not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the genocide.

“I think parents should be engaged. I think school boards should be engaged in what we teach our kids, but there should be some hard and fast principles, like the facts, and the Holocaust happened, and we need to learn from this genocide if we want to prevent future tragedies from happening,” he continued. “Just like we need to learn about American history, et cetera, and the data as you said, doesn’t lie.”

