Ron Johnson Says House Republicans Voted for 1/6 Commission Because of ‘Media Pressure’: They ‘Look at Me as Roadkill’

Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI), one of the Republicans most vocally denouncing the idea of a 1/6 commission, said House GOP members voted for it because of “media pressure.”

Johnson insisted on Wednesday night that what happened on January 6th was not an insurrection because, as he argued, “By and large it was peaceful protests except for there were a number of people, basically agitators that whipped the crowd and breached the Capitol.”

He joined Tucker Carlson on Friday night to say the 1/6 commission is the Democrats’ way to “keep their false narrative that there were thousands of armed insurrectionists storming the Capitol intent on overthrowing this government.”

“This is all about a narrative that paints Donald Trump supporters as threats to this nation,” Johnson said.

35 House Republicans voted this week to establish the 1/6 commission, and Carlson asked Johnson why they have “fallen for this.”

Johnson said they’re supporting a commission looking into the violent storming of the Capitol on January 6th because of the media.

“I suppose some of them take a look at what the media’s done to me for pushing back,” he told Carlson. “They take a look at me as roadkill and say, ‘Ooh, don’t want any of that.’ So there is an enormous amount of media pressure.”

Johnson again stood by his comments earlier this week that it was mostly peaceful protests, but “agitators were able to use that crowd.”

