Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: ‘Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For’

Former Republican New York City Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s Super Tuesday got a terse and devastating summation from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, who drily noted Bloomberg is “not having the night he paid for.”

On Tuesday night’s MSNBC Super Tuesday coverage, Bloomberg cracked wise about President Donald Trump from his West Palm Beach, Florida headquarters, and philosophically noted that “no matter how many delegates we won tonight, we have done something no one thought was possible: In just three months we’ve gone from 1% in the polls to being a contender for the Democratic nomination.”

But Williams interrupted the American Samoa caucus winner to report some early results from Arkansas, then said, “We’ll go back and listen to Mike Bloomberg, who is, fair to say, not having the night he thought he paid for, not having the night he was hoping for.”

Bloomberg has spent almost half a billion dollars on his 2020 presidential campaign.

