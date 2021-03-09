comScore Buzzfeed's Jonah Peretti Announces Huffpost Layoffs

Mass Layoffs Hit HuffPost Shortly After Acquisition By BuzzFeed

By Leia IdlibyMar 9th, 2021, 2:14 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

BuzzFeed announced dozens of layoffs for the HuffPost newsroom on Tuesday, just three weeks after acquiring the digital media property from Verizon Media in February.

In November, Verizon Media announced news of the deal, stating that BuzzFeed and HuffPost would operate as “separate, distinct news organizations” within their own sites while BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti would run the new joint company.

“For several years, I spent my every waking moment on HuffPost and how to grow it and how to turn it into a leading media brand on the internet,” Peretti said in an interview. “So I have a deep connection to that brand because of the history. But this is not about nostalgia for me, it’s about the future, the brand, and the audience.”

On Tuesday, Peretti told staffers during an all-hands meeting that U.S. 47 employees would be laid off in order to “fast-track the path to profitability” for HuffPost, as the website’s losses topped $20 million last year.

Reporting on the news, Defector’s Laura Wagner revealed that Peretti told staffers that if they “don’t receive an email” by 1:00 p.m. ET, their jobs would be safe. Wagner also revealed that, according to an attendee of the meeting, the password to join was, “spr!ngisH3r3.”

Another cost-cutting move includes completely shutting down HuffPost Canada. Samantha Beattie, a senior reporter for the site, took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim she had no warning regarding the closure of the site.

According to a Huffpost report on the matter, Hillary Frey, the executive editor, and Louise Roug, the executive editor for international, will be departing due to the restructuring.

Several former Huffpost reporters also took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the loss of their jobs:

