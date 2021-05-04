Caitlyn Jenner Drops Her Campaign Launch Video — First Posted By Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

About a week after announcing she was running for governor of California, Caitlyn Jenner posted her campaign launch video, a nearly three-minute clip that was notably first posted by Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for former President Donald Trump.

On April 23, Jenner’s campaign team confirmed to reporters that she had filed the paperwork to officially enter the race, a recall election against current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), sparked in large part over frustrations about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Jenner’s advisors told Axios that as a transgender woman, Jenner will be “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative.”

Jenner is a longtime Republican and a former Trump supporter; she stopped backing him after his “extremely disappointing” transgender military ban.

She might not support Trump any more, but does seem to have picked up several Trump alumni for her staff, including pollster Tony Fabrizio, who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, Steven Cheung, a former Trump White House communications staffer, and Caroline Wren, a top Trump fundraiser who helped plan the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Parscale, who has been friends with Jenner for several years, has been helping her plan her campaign and assemble her staff. He does not have an official role with the campaign and is reportedly not getting paid for his assistance.

“I came [to California] with a dream 48 years ago to be the greatest athlete in the world,” wrote Jenner, a former Olympic gold medalist, in a tweet sharing the video. “Now I enter a different kind of race, arguably my most important one yet, because California is worth fighting for!” Parscale was tagged as the original poster of the video.

California used to represent the American dream, Jenner narrates in the video, but career politicians and their bad policies have destroyed” that dream.

“California needs a disrupter, a compassionate disrupter,” says Jenner, as the video shows clips of her Olympic competitions and medals. “We need leaders who are unafraid to leap to new heights.”

A press release announcing the video originally misspelled Jenner’s name, according to USA Today. Parscale responded on Twitter, writing “If this is your biggest fault in [Jenner’s] release video, I’ll take it. Staff are human and mistakes happen.” He added that Newsom was the “one that should be worried” and slammed the article as “just the far-left attack machine.”

