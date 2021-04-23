Caitlyn Jenner has filed the paperwork needed to run for Governor of California, according to Axios.

After weeks of rumors, the former Olympic athlete will officially announce her bid later today, amid Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recall, her campaign told Axios.

Jenner is a longtime Republican and former supporter of Donald Trump, whose alliance shifted after the former president’s transgender military ban, which she labeled as “extraordinarily disappointing.”

Jenner is now looking to become a conservative LGBTQ+ supporter, hoping that her celebrity status will aid her in her attempt to replace Newsom.

Although California is incredibly blue, former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger suggested that someone with name recognition would be able to replace Newsom.

Jenner is now receiving political help from prominent Republicans such as Steven Cheung, who worked on Trump’s communications team and on Schwarzenegger’s successful recall campaign.

Tony Fabrizio, the top GOP pollster, and Caroline Wren, who worked as a Trump fundraiser and also helped organize the rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, are also on Jenner’s team.

“Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” Jenner said in a statement, adding that, “for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people.”

An advisor also told Axios that as a transgender woman, Jenner will be “running as someone that’s socially liberal and fiscally conservative.”

