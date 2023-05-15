Allegations that 20 homeless veterans in New York were moved from one hotel to another to make room for migrants aren’t sitting well with the co-hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered, who claimed that proves President Joe Biden does not support U.S. troops.

“And a reminder that every time the president ends a prepared speech, he always ends it with, ‘God bless our troops,'” Fox News host Emily Compagno said during a segment on the veterans. “I guess that ends essentially when they come back after service.”

“Well he doesn’t mean it, look at Afghanistan,” interjected Fox anchor Harris Faulkner.

“Right? And look at this policy,” Compagno said.

The New York Post quoted a nonprofit group claiming that 20 homeless veterans were asked to leave an Upstate New York hotel so migrants could move in.

“The ex-military — including a 24-year-old man in desperate need of help after serving in Afghanistan — were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled out from under them at the establishments and that they’d have to move on to another spot, according to the group and a sickened local pol,” The Post reported.

The Yerik Israel Toney Foundation told the Post that they scrambled to find the veterans other accommodations.

The Biden administration recently launched a program to house migrants in hotels instead of for-profit detention centers, but it’s not clear whether that program has anything to do with the homeless veterans being asked to leave hotels in New York.

Still, Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared that the mistreatment of veterans is not just “intentional,” but also Biden’s own doing.

“It’s important to figure out the why,” said Boothe. “I’m trying to figure out, why is this happening, why is Joe Biden doing this, because it is intentional. And I believe the bottom line is — you had talked about sovereignty — but that’s not something that Joe Biden is concerned with because he is a globalist. He’s more concerned about the needs of the U.N., about the world economic forum than he is about his own American citizens.”

Watch the Outnumbered clip above.

